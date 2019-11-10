Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pope to Bolivia: await peacefully election review outcome

International
Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis delivers his blessing during his Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is urging Bolivians, including its politicians, to calmly await the outcome of a disputed election review.

Francis on Sunday told pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square that he was entrusting to their prayers “the situation of beloved Bolivia,” noting that it borders his homeland, Argentina.

Dissension in police ranks in Bolivia is growing, posing a new threat to President Evo Morales, who seeks to curb nationwide arrest after the Oct. 20 election, in which he claimed victory.

Morales’ opponents say the results were manipulated.

Francis invited all Bolivians, “in particular political and social players, to await with a constructive spirit, and without any previous condition, in a climate of peace and serenity” the results of the election review.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories