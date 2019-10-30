Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police chief: Turkey detains 100 over Islamic State ties

International
Posted: / Updated:

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s police chief has said 100 people have been detained in raids against the Islamic State and that the group was allegedly planning an attack.

Police Chief Mehmet Aktas said Wednesday the suspects were detained in 26 raids across 21 provinces. They were allegedly preparing for a possible attack to coincide with Tuesday’s celebrations marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

Turkey has stepped up security following IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death in a U.S. military raid in Syria. Police on Monday detained 20 foreign nationals suspected of IS links in a security sweep in Ankara.

Turkey was hit by a wave of attacks in 2015 and 2016 blamed on IS and Kurdish militants that killed over 300 people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 47F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories