Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police arrest 2 for beating man they thought was gay

International
Posted: / Updated:

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have arrested two people for beating up a man because they thought he was gay.

Police said Sunday the two are suspected of hitting the 39-year-old man on the head after calling him gay in a restaurant in central Belgrade.

Ilija Vucevic says he was attacked Friday because he was carrying a pink dog transporter bag that the attackers viewed as proof he was homosexual. Vucevic says he lost three teeth in the attack and suffered cuts and bruises.

He has written on Facebook that “despite not being a homosexual, tonight I am proud to ‘be’ one of them.”

Members of Serbia’s LGBT community often face harassment and violence. The country has pledged to boost LGBT rights as it seeks membership in the European Union.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar