Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury festival

FILE – In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. USA. Paul McCartney has snagged the coveted Saturday-night headline slot at Glastonbury next year as the British music festival celebrates its 50th birthday. Festival organizers confirmed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 that the former Beatle will perform on the main Pyramid Stage on June 27. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, file)

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has snagged the coveted Saturday night headline slot at Glastonbury next year as the British music festival celebrates its 50th birthday.

Festival organizers confirmed Monday that the former Beatle will perform on the main Pyramid Stage on June 27.

McCartney last played Glastonbury in 2004, delivering a set of songs covering the Beatles era, his later work solo and with Wings.

The 77-year-old star tweeted: “Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!”

The festival takes over Worthy Farm in southwest England from June 24-28. The 135,000 tickets sold within an hour of going on sale last month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

