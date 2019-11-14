Live Now
Overwhelmed Bosnian officials plan to block migrant camps

In this photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, a migrant walks in the Vucjak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia. The European Union’s top migration official is warning Bosnian authorities of a likely humanitarian crisis this winter due to appalling conditions in overcrowded migrant camps in the country. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Bosnia are threatening a curfew in two large local migrant camps to press the central government to relocate people to other parts of the country.

The local government in the region bordering Croatia says a “full blockade” of the badly congested Bira and Miral camps will start Friday and continue until the situation is resolved.

The camps, hosting some 2,000 people, near the towns of Bihac and Velika Kladusa are run by the International Organization for Migration.

That part of Bosnia has been swamped with thousands of migrants hoping to illegally cross into neighboring European Union member Croatia.

Local authorities say that from Friday no more people will be allowed into the camps, while only those heading towards the Croatian border will be allowed to leave.

