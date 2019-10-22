Live Now
Oslo police open fire on man who reportedly drove into crowd

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police opened fire on an armed man who stole an ambulance in Oslo and reportedly ran down several people Tuesday.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said that several people were struck by the ambulance, including a baby in a stroller who was taken to a hospital. NRK said that police were looking for a woman who may have been involved, but authorities wouldn’t confirm the report.

“We are in control of the ambulance that was stolen,” Oslo police tweeted. “Shots were fired to stop him. He is not in critical condition.”

The Aftenposten newspaper published a photo showing a man, wearing green trousers lying next to the vehicle surrounded by police officers.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The incident took place in the northern part of Oslo, the Norwegian capital.

