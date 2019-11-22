Milan hospital displays X-rays of women attacked by men

A doctor looks at an x-ray of a woman’s broken wrist displayed during the exhibition ‘Invisibility is not a super power’ which includes x-ray’s of anonymous women who arrived at the hospital’s emergency room claiming to be victims of violence, at the San Carlo Hospital, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The exhibition, a combination of photographs and x-rays, was promoted on the occasion of the International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women which takes place on Nov. 25. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — A Milan hospital is exhibiting X-rays of women attacked by men to highlight what one doctor calls the “daily horror” of violence against women.

The San Carlo Hospital mounted the exhibit in its atrium to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which takes place on Monday.

Patients’ anonymity was respected in putting the five X-rays on display, including one showing the blade of a knife in a woman’s abdomen. Other X-rays show broken limbs.

In augurating the show on Thursday, Dr. Maria Grazia Vantadori, a hospital surgeon and liaison for women suffering violence from husbands, boyfriends, family members or acquaintances, noted that some patients don’t immediately consider themselves domestic violence victims.

But Vantadori said “the injuries speak for themselves and recount the spiral of daily horror.”