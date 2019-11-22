Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Milan hospital displays X-rays of women attacked by men

International
Posted: / Updated:

A doctor looks at an x-ray of a woman’s broken wrist displayed during the exhibition ‘Invisibility is not a super power’ which includes x-ray’s of anonymous women who arrived at the hospital’s emergency room claiming to be victims of violence, at the San Carlo Hospital, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. The exhibition, a combination of photographs and x-rays, was promoted on the occasion of the International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women which takes place on Nov. 25. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — A Milan hospital is exhibiting X-rays of women attacked by men to highlight what one doctor calls the “daily horror” of violence against women.

The San Carlo Hospital mounted the exhibit in its atrium to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which takes place on Monday.

Patients’ anonymity was respected in putting the five X-rays on display, including one showing the blade of a knife in a woman’s abdomen. Other X-rays show broken limbs.

In augurating the show on Thursday, Dr. Maria Grazia Vantadori, a hospital surgeon and liaison for women suffering violence from husbands, boyfriends, family members or acquaintances, noted that some patients don’t immediately consider themselves domestic violence victims.

But Vantadori said “the injuries speak for themselves and recount the spiral of daily horror.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories