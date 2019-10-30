Live Now
Migrants sleeping rough in streets of Bosnian town

TUZLA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of migrants been sleeping rough in the streets of an eastern Bosnian town as they wait to move on toward Western Europe in search of a better future.

Their improvised beds lined up against the walls of Tuzla’s bus station, the migrants — including women — have been spending cold nights out in the open, with no facilities or organized help.

Volunteer Senad Piric says the “conditions are not suitable for animals, let alone people.” He says migrants have faced racist insults while only volunteers like himself have tried to help.

Impoverished Bosnia has been struggling with the influx of thousands of migrants who are passing through the Balkan country toward the European Union.

