Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Migrant rescue ship arrives in Sicily after 12 days at sea

International
Posted: / Updated:

Migrants disembark from the humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking after it docked at the port of Pozzallo, in Sicily, southern Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The migrants were rescued off Libya on Oct. 18, and the ship has been stranded despite an EU fast-track plan designed to resolve such cases. (Francesco Ruta/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — A humanitarian rescue ship operated by two French charities has arrived at a port in Sicily after nearly two weeks stuck at sea.

Ocean Viking arrived in Pozzallo on Wednesday morning, 12 days after it rescued 104 migrants from a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya. Ocean Viking refused a Libyan coast guard instruction to land there, as it is not considered safe place.

A solution was reached Tuesday when Italy said it would allow the migrants to disembark after Germany and France agreed to take them in.

SOS Mediterranee, one of the charities that operates the ship, has express relief at the agreement but noted it was only an ad-hoc solution.

The migrants were from eight countries, including Bangladesh, Sudan and Nigeria. They included 41 minors and two pregnant women.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
20 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar