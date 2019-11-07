Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mexico prison raid leads to chaos in border city

International

by: CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As 850 Mexican local, state and federal security personnel prepared to raid a big state prison near the U.S. border, criminals inside orchestrated a wave of chaos outside the walls in Ciudad Juarez.

Ten people were killed in various incidents around the city Tuesday night and early Wednesday as criminals tried unsuccessfully to create a diversion or pressure authorities to stop the raid, officials said.

“At least eight of these murders were tied to the diversion issue,” Chihuahua state prosecutor Jorge Nava said.

Four men who were arrested in the violence said they were paid in methamphetamine to wreak havoc, Nava said at a news conference.

Attackers burned 10 buses, including one transporting assembly plant workers, and five private vehicles. Some of the workers suffered burns trying to escape the bus.

Nava called it a “Machiavellian plan to be able to get authorities to stop the operation.”

Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada Alvídrez said prisoners likely became aware that a raid was coming because two planeloads of federal police had arrived in Juarez.

The state prison in Juarez is overcrowded, holding more than 3,000 prisoners. It suffers from too few guards, poor hygiene and widespread criminal activity, according to this year’s report from Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission.

On Thursday, Mexican security forces continued working inside the prison, but had not yet reported what they found.

“We go into one of the centers that generates violence to inhibit the violence that’s created in the city from within where they order the murders,” Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral said. “The intervention was so correct that there was an immediate reaction. They wanted to distract us and wanted to scare us.”

Authorities did not provide details on the killings. But the violence reacting to the government operation was reminiscent of Oct. 17 shootouts in Culiacan that resulted in the release of a son of jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

In that case, soldiers had Ovidio Guzmán López on his knees outside a home, but his brother refused to call off attacks around the city that left 13 dead. Security forces eventually let Guzmán go to avoid more bloodshed.

Experts had feared backing down in that situation would become a precedent and spur other groups to use similar tactics.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been adamant in refusing to be drawn into a war against Mexico’s organized crime groups. The number of high-profile shootouts and killings, however, is mounting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories