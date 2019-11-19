Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mexico City debates allowing children legal gender change

International
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A couple of hundred demonstrators have protested against a proposed Mexico City law that would allow children and adolescents to change the gender listed on their birth certificates.

They would have to be accompanied by at least one guardian to do so.

Mexico City law already allows adults to legally change their gender.

A coalition of anti-abortion and other groups protested outside the city council building Tuesday, holding signs reading “No to The Trans Law,” and “Don’t Confuse Children.”

They argued children cannot be expected to make such a decision.

City council commissions approved the proposed legal changes Nov. 14. Voting in favor was the Morena party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which holds a majority in the city.

The bill still must be approved by the full council.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories