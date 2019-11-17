Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Merkel party leader: No overhaul of German coalition deal

International
Posted: / Updated:

Defense Minister and chairwomen of the German Christian Democratic party (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, and German Health Minister Jens Spahn, right, talk as they arrive for the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is rejecting calls for an overhaul of the accord underpinning Merkel’s often-fractious coalition government.

Merkel’s center-right Union bloc leads an alliance with the center-left Social Democrats. Halfway through the parliamentary term, the Social Democrats are choosing a new leadership and are expected to decide next month whether to stay in the coalition.

One Social Democratic leadership contender has advocated an overhaul of the coalition accord drawn up last year, as has a prominent lawmaker in Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union.

But CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has made clear ahead of a party conference this week that she’s not interested. Kramp-Karrenbauer told Sunday’s edition of the Welt am Sonntag newspaper: “The coalition agreement is valid, and it most certainly will not be renegotiated.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories