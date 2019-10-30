Live Now
London fire chief defends actions in Grenfell Tower blaze

International

by: GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman passes a construction wall with written messages near Grenfell Tower in London, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. A report released Wednesday on the deadly apartment block fire in London has condemned the London Fire Brigade and concluded that fewer people would have died if the building were evacuated more quickly. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — London’s fire commissioner on Wednesday defended her department’s response to the June 2017 inferno that killed 72 people at Grenfell Tower after an official inquiry said more lives could have been saved if firefighters had not told the building’s residents to stay in their apartments for so long.

The inquiry said residents of the public housing building should have been told to evacuate more quickly because the fire was spreading so fast that rescuing people from their apartments was not possible in many cases.

Commissioner Dany Cotton said Wednesday that firefighters faced an “unprecedented” situation in the overnight tower fire. She promised to consider the recommendations of the inquiry led by Martin Moore-Bick but defended the department’s performance.

“We are disappointed at some of the criticism of individual staff members, who were placed in completely unprecedented circumstances and faced the most unimaginable conditions while trying to save the lives of others,” she said.

Moore-Bick said the London fire department’s lack of a safe evacuation plan for the tower was a “major omission.” Residents had complained about the lack of fire safety procedures even before the blaze.

The chairman recommended 46 changes to make Britain’s apartment towers safer in the future, including establishing national guidelines for partial and total evacuations of high-rise apartment buildings that acknowledge elderly and disabled residents may need extra help.

The Phase One report published Wednesday deals solely with the tower inferno on June 14, 2017. The next phase will deal with broader issues, including how an electrical problem in one refrigerator could have created a tragedy that killed so many people and displaced scores of families.

Moore-Beck said there was compelling evidence that the tower’s external walls “actively promoted” the fire.

The report was also criticized by a leader of the Fire Brigades Union, who said the tower was “a death trap” before any firefighters ever arrived on the scene. He challenged the assertion that a faster evacuation would have saved lives and said it could have led to more deaths.

“We strongly refute the report’s assertion that it would have been possible or safe to evacuate more than 150 people via a narrow, smoke-logged stairwell with just 30 firefighters. There is no evidence to suggest that this was possible,” said Matt Wrack.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

