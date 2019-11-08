Live Now
Lithuanian ex-judge jailed for 2 months after US extradition

International
Juozas Valiušaitis

FILE – This 2012 photo provided by Juozas Valiusaitis shows Neringa Venckiene in Lithuania. A family member says the U.S. extradition appears to be underway for Venckiene, a former Lithuanian judge who faces charges in her homeland tied to her claims a ring of pedophiles victimized her 4-year-old niece. Her son tells The Associated Press that his mother messaged him Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to say jail guards in Chicago ordered her to gather her belongings and that she was being taken away. The son, Karolis Venckus, said that could only mean the extradition process has begun. (photo courtesy Juozas Valiusaitis via AP File)

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A Lithuanian court has remanded in custody for two months a former judge wanted in connection with claims she made about a pedophile ring in Lithuania.

Friday’s ruling by the Kaunas district court was in line with the prosecution’s request as Neringa Venckiene, 48, was considered a flight risk given that her son resides in the U.S.

Venckiene, who was extradited back to Lithuania from Chicago on Tuesday, is accused of submitting false reports regarding the existence of the pedophile ring.

Venckiene says the accusations are politically motivated.

Venckiene fled Lithuania in 2013 after receiving death threats. She and her son sought political asylum there.

Arrested at Vilnius’ request in early 2018, she waged a nearly two-year legal battle to avoid extradition to Lithuania.

