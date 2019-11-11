Live Now
Lavrov: Armenia to grant Russia access to biological labs

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia and Armenia have finalized talks on cooperation in biological security.

Russia long has pushed for access to three biological labs in Armenia, which have been sponsored by the United States. Some Russian media have alleged that the laboratories could have been involved in military research, something that Armenia has denied.

Lavrov said on a visit to the Armenian capital Monday that Russian experts will be granted access to Armenia’s biological laboratories. Lavrov said an agreement to be signed shortly by the two countries’ healthcare officials would help transparency in the sphere.

Lavrov also pledged that Russia will help normalize ties between Armenia and Turkey. Turkey has closed its border with Armenia over its conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

