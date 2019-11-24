Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Kenya flooding death toll rises to 60; 7 others missing

International

by: TOM ODULA, Associated Press

Passengers from stranded vehicles stand next to the debris from floodwaters, on the road from Kapenguria, in West Pokot county, in western Kenya Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Kenya’s interior minister says dozens of people have been killed in mudslides, after heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in western Kenya. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Kenya says the death toll from heavy rains that unleashed floods in the west of the country has risen to 60 and seven others are missing.

An official of the West Pokot county government said Sunday 53 people died, mostly in mudslides in Saturday’s deluge. She said seven people were reported missing. The death toll increased from 34.

The official requested anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Officials say another five people were swept away while traveling in a car. Two other people were killed after they drowned when a river burst its banks.

The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year. Experts have said the changing weather patterns have a huge impact because close to 100% of Kenya’s agriculture is rain-fed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

