Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

5 Italian soldiers wounded by roadside explosion in Iraq

International

by: FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — A roadside blast wounded five Italian military members Sunday in northern Iraq as they returned from a mission aimed at helping Iraqi troops combat the Islamic State group, Italian military officials said.

The Italian Defense Ministry said three of the wounded were in “grave condition” after the explosion.

Rear Admiral Fabio Agostini said the five — three members of the navy and two of the army — are part of a special forces team that was traveling back after a mission aimed at finding IS refuges.

Agostini told Italian Rai state TV that Iraqi armed forces members were also injured in the blast but didn’t say how many.

An Iraqi security official said the bomb exploded next to their vehicle as they were traveling just outside Kirkuk, wounding six Italian soldiers.

The discrepancy in the number of wounded wasn’t immediately explained.

Italy’s wounded were evacuated by U.S. military helicopters to hospital in Baghdad.

One Italian soldier lost a leg to amputation due to injuries from the bomb and another suffered serious internal injuries, Italian Gen. Nicola Lanza de Cristoforis told state TV.

Iraq declared victory against IS militants two years ago, but the group continues to stage insurgent-type attacks across the country, particularly in northern Iraq.

Italy currently has more than 800 regular soldiers and some 80 special forces in Iraq.

___

Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad contributed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with periods of light rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy with rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Windy...showers and thundershowers early, then mostly cloudy with light rain possible after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories