Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Italian police arrest man, seize arms in anti-Nazi crackdown

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — Italian police have arrested a man in northern Italy with a cache of weapons during raids aimed at dismantling a network of anti-Semitic advocates intent on starting a neo-Nazi party.

Italian news agency ANSA said a 57-year-old man from Monza was arrested Friday for suspected illegal weapons possession after rifles and revolvers were found in his home. His was one of 19 homes raided of alleged far-right extremists.

On Thursday, police said they uncovered a “vast” network of neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and xenophobic sympathizers, including a woman dubbed “Miss Hitler.”

Investigators said the network meant to give members military training and that trainers included a mobster from the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate.

An Italian anti-Mafia prosecutor, Nicola Gratteri, noted Friday that the ‘ndrangheta sheltered extreme-right fugitives during domestic terrorism decades ago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories