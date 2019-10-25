Live Now
Israel, Jordan mark 25 years of imperfect peace

by: JOSEF FEDERMAN and OMAR AKOUR, Associated Press

Israelis visit the Naharayim park on Israel-Jordan border, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The Naharayim park opened 25 years ago as a symbol of the landmark peace agreement between Israel and Jordan. Now, as the two countries mark a quarter century of official relations, the park and its “Isle of Peace” are being shuttered.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

NAHARAYIM PARK, Israel (AP) — The scheduled closing of an Israeli-Jordan “peace park” is a fitting reflection of the countries’ relations as they mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark peace agreement.

The deal was signed at an emotional ceremony on Oct. 26, 1994, attended by Israel’s then-prime minister, Yitzhak Rabin, the late King Hussein and President Bill Clinton.

All three leaders delivered moving speeches promising warm relations and a better future.

The agreement began with great hopes, but has been plagued by mistrust, disappointment and missed opportunities.

Now the Naharayim park and its “Island of Peace” are being shuttered.

Though the peace deal is intact and remains a vital strategic asset for both countries, there is a sense on both sides that it should have delivered much bigger dividends.

