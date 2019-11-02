Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Iran unveils anti-American murals at former US Embassy

International
Posted: / Updated:
Hossein Salami

People walk past a satirical drawing of the Great Seal of the United States after new anti-U.S. murals on the walls of former U.S. embassy unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has unveiled new murals painted on exterior walls of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the embassy.

Among the paintings is a depiction of the Statue of Liberty with a cut-off arm and the shooting down of a U.S. drone, which is illustrated with bats flying out of it. They can be seen by drivers and pedestrians passing by.

Iran will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover on Monday by staging a rally in front of the compound.

The embassy in downtown Tehran remains frozen in time since 1979, when revolutionary students took over the compound after Washington allowed ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to leave the country and travel to the U.S. for medical treatment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Generally clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar