Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Hong Kong shops fortify facades as protest violence grows

International
Posted: / Updated:

Workers install welded metal plates around the entrance of a China Merchants Bank branch in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Banks, retailers, restaurants and travel agents in Hong Kong with ties to mainland China or perceived pro-Beijing ownership have fortified their facades over apparent concern about further damage after protesters trashed numerous businesses following a recent pro-democracy rally. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

HONG KONG (AP) — As Hong Kong’s protest movement becomes increasingly violent, some shops are battening the hatches.

Banks, retailers, restaurants and travel agents with ties to mainland China or perceived pro-Beijing ownership have fortified their facades over apparent fear of further damage after protesters trashed businesses following a recent pro-democracy rally.

Branches of state-owned Chinese banks across the city reinforced their glass fronts with walls of steel on Friday.

A Japanese noodle chain, a sushi chain and Starbucks outlets that have been targeted by protesters also covered up their shopfronts with wooden panels. The three are reportedly operated by a restaurant company founded by a tycoon whose daughter has denounced the protesters.

The protesters have been rallying since June for full democracy and police accountability. But the rallies have ended in increasing violence as protesters throwing firebombs are met by police with tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons.

Protesters set fire to Chinese bank branches and Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi’s boutique on Sunday after an unauthorized rally by tens of thousands of people.

A welder put the finishing touches on grey steel panels covering up an Industrial and Commercial Bank of China branch in the city’s Wan Chai district.

Across the street, a state-owned China Travel Service outlet was getting the same treatment.

Signs at a nearby China Construction Bank branch said “enhancement work was in progress” but it was business as usual and apologized for the inconvenience.

Staff at the businesses refused to comment.

A passing pro-democracy supporter, restaurant manager Tim Lo, said it wouldn’t solve the root cause of the conflict.

“Barricading is useless,” he said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 57F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories