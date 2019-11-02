Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Heavy winds batter England; some ferries to France suspended

International
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Heavy winds are battering parts of England and the stormy weather has forced the suspension of ferry service between the major ports of Dover and Calais, France.

Police reported one fatality when a woman in her 60s died after a tree fell on her car in Dorset, 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of London. The woman has not been identified.

Britain’s Met Office forecasting service Saturday issued a number of rain and wind warnings across the south of England and Wales and warned of heavy rain in northern Scotland.

Officials say gusts of more than 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour were measured Saturday and that numerous trees had been blown down, blocking some train lines.

Ferry operators say heavy winds are preventing ships from entering or leaving the harbor in Dover, Britain’s main passenger link to continental Europe.

South Western Railways says some of its services could be delayed or cancelled because of the heavy winds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar