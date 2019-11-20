Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Gunmen in Mexico try to steal fuel convoy

International
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Armed thieves tried to abduct an entire convoy of fuel tanker trucks in northern Mexico, but security forces fought off the gang in a shootout.

Mexico began moving fuel in tanker trucks this year to combat thefts from government pipelines. But now thieves appear to be attacking even fuel convoys.

Prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said Tuesday that two police officers noticed several fuel tanker trucks pulled over on the side of a highway. The trucks were carrying fuel to nearby mines.

Two gunmen who had apparently hijacked the convoy opened fire on police, wounding one of them.

An army squad later moved in to help pursue the gunmen, who fled, leaving behind an assault rifle, a pickup and fuel containers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories