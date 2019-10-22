Guinea court jails protest leaders

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A court in Guinea’s capital has sentenced five opposition and civic leaders to jail terms for urging demonstrations last week to protest the president’s bid for a third term.

The court on Tuesday sentenced Abdourahamane Sanoh, the leader of the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, to one year in prison. Four other leaders were given six-month sentences.

All were arrested last weekend and were convicted of insurrection and disturbing the public peace.

Defense lawyer Salifou Beavogui said they would appeal, adding that the arrests and sentences were politically motivated.

Demonstrations began Oct. 14 against President Alpha Conde’s bid for another term. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with security forces.