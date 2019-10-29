Guinea-Bissau president dissolves government ahead of vote

Live Now
BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Guinea-Bissau’s president has dissolved his government and is preparing to appoint a new prime minister.

President Jose Mario Vaz said he took the action on Monday because of “a serious crisis that jeopardizes the normal functioning of institutions.”

The move comes days after one person was killed after police violently stopped an opposition protest calling for a delay to presidential polls planned for Nov. 24. It also comes days after Prime Minister Aristide Gomes denounced a coup attempt.

The dismissals raise doubts about whether the small West African country of 2 million people can hold presidential elections by the end of November.

The former Portuguese colony has been politically unstable since independence in 1974.

Vaz is running as an independent candidate against 11 other candidates.

