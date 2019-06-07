Greek man arrested over online advert for ancient coins

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in central Greece have arrested a man suspected of dealing in illegally excavated antiquities who had allegedly placed an advert to sell ancient coins on a Greek website for second-hand items.

In a statement Friday, police said a search of the 45-year-old Greek suspect’s home uncovered 28 copper coins from ancient Greek and mediaeval times. Officers also found more than two dozen other antique objects including bronze fragments of jewelry, lead seals and old bullets.

The investigation, conducted by the electronic crimes squad, followed publication of the online advert. The suspect was arrested in a village near the city of Larissa.

Greece is rich in buried antiquities, but all artefacts found are considered state property and their unauthorized possession and sale is illegal.