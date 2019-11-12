Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Greek government drops plan to criminalize blasphemy

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s conservative government says it’s scrapping plans to criminalize blasphemy.

Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras said Tuesday that the proposal has been removed from draft legislation that’s being debated in Parliament. It would have made blasphemy punishable by up to two years in prison.

The proposal had been widely criticized. The Greek Orthodox Church had backed it, arguing that it would help in “preserving the religious sentiment of the faithful.”

Long-standing anti-blasphemy laws were scrapped in 2016 by the previous left-wing government.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

39°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

37°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

40°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 30°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

39°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Sidebar

Trending Stories