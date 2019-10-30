Live Now
Germany ups fight against anti-Semitism, far-right extremism

International
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has passed measures against far-right extremism and anti-Semitism following an attack on a synagogue earlier this month.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet agreed Wednesday to tighten gun laws, step up prosecution of online hate, and boost financial support for projects fighting anti-Semitism and far-right extremism.

Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht says “the horrible attack on the Jewish community in Halle showed again what the unleashing of hatred online can lead to — we will fight far-right terrorism and anti-Semitism with all the power of the law.”

A 27-year-old German attempted to attack a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Oct. 9, later killing two passers-by before being arrested. The man posted an anti-Semitic screed before the attack and broadcast the shooting live on a popular gaming site.

