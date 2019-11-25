Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Germany probing if navy demining operation killed porpoises

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say they are investigating whether the deaths of 18 porpoises in the Baltic Sea is connected to a navy demining operation earlier this year.

A spokesman for Germany’s Defense Ministry said Monday that “so far no direct link has been established” between the detonation of 42 WWII-era mines and the deaths of the endangered marine mammals.

Frank Faehnrich told reporters that should a link be found “we obviously regret it.”

The mines were blown up in August during a NATO maneuver, after civilian authorities warned they were becoming increasingly unsafe with age.

Environment Ministry spokesman Stephan Gabriel Haufe said the detonation took place in a marine reserve and that porpoises in the Baltic enjoy “particularly strict protection.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar