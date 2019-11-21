Germany: Man posing with replica rifle triggers police raid

Live Now
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say they deployed a tactical response unit to a refugee shelter after spotting a man with an automatic rifle — only to find it was a replica.

Police spokeswoman Patricia Braemer said Thursday that an off-duty officer walking past the building saw the man through a window posing for photos with the “dangerous looking” weapon and alerted colleagues.

About 30 officers, including a specialist firearms team, stormed the man’s room Wednesday and discovered two men with an airsoft rifle and appropriate ammunition.

Braemer said the rifle was “almost impossible to discern” from a real firearm and lacked a marking required by law. The men, 27 and 29, are being investigated on suspicion of breaking firearms laws.

It is illegal in Germany to display replica firearms in public view.

