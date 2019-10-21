1  of  2
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

German woman charged with Islamic State membership

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a German woman with membership in a terrorist organization and child endangerment for taking her three minor children to Syria and joining the Islamic State extremist group.

Prosecutors said Monday that Carla-Josephine S., whose last name wasn’t released, took her son and daughters to Syria in 2015 while her husband was on a business trip.

Her children underwent IS ideological indoctrination and when her son questioned the teaching, she reported him to the group’s leadership and he was punished. Her son also underwent paramilitary training before he was killed in 2018 when their compound was bombed.

Unable to convince her husband to join her, S. married an IS fighter from Somalia in 2016 and underwent paramilitary training.

She was arrested upon her return to Germany in April.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar