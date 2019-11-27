German military apologizes for posting Nazi-era uniform pic

Live Now
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Defense Ministry is apologizing for an Instagram post about fashion by the military’s social media team which featured a Nazi-era uniform, complete with swastika-embossed medals, under the heading “retro.”

Spokesman Christian Thiels told reporters Tuesday’s quickly-removed post was “an unacceptable mistake for which we offer many, many apologies.”

Germany’s Bundeswehr military has recently undertaken a social media push to try to drum up interest.

Thiels said Wednesday the uniform pictured was a Hollywood costume, used for the Tom Cruise movie “Valkyrie,” on display at Dresden’s Bundeswehr Military History Museum. It ended up posted as part of a story on the influence of uniforms on fashion.

He says it appears to be “an extremely irritating case of thoughtlessness” rather than a neo-Nazi message, and promised consequences after an investigation.

