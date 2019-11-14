Live Now
German FM calls for Europe to raise its climate targets

Smoke billows from a plant just outside the French capital, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Paris. The world’s thirst for oil will continue to grow until the 2030s, with climate-damaging emissions climbing until at least 2040 — and consumers’ insatiable appetite for SUVs is a big reason why. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the European Union should increase its targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions if it wants to lead in the fight against climate change.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told diplomats and scientists in Berlin on Thursday that “Europe must lead, because only then other countries such as China or India will stay the course too.”

He backed a proposal by the incoming European Commission for the bloc to agree to a Green New Deal that would see economic programs linked with efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said the EU should aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, in line with Germany’s national target. The current EU goal is for a 40% cut.

