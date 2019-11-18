Breaking News
Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Georgian police move to disperse large protest in Tbilisi

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in riot gear in the country of Georgia are trying to push thousands of demonstrators away from the parliament building in the capital on the second day of sizeable protests over the failure of promised election reforms.

Officers in black helmets and riot shields advanced down Rustaveli Prospekt, Tbilisi’s main avenue, while other police jostled with demonstrators trying to storm into the parliament.

The protests Monday were sparked by last week’s vote in parliament against a proposed change to the country’s electoral system to ensure that all seats in the legislature are assigned by proportional representation, instead of around half.

The change had been promised by the governing Georgian Dream party in the wake of massive demonstrations in June.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

61°F Few Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
42°F Clear but chilly. Low of 42. Calm winds
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories