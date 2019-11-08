Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fugitive Catalan politicians surrender to Belgian police

International
Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say two associates of fugitive former Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont have handed themselves in to police after Spain issued a new warrant for their arrest.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said Friday that former regional health minister Toni Comin and ex-culture minister Lluis Puig and their lawyers were notified of the warrant and its content.

Both men opposed their extradition to Spain and were released on condition that they stay in Belgium, where they have lived in self-imposed exile, and remain available to police at all times.

They are due to face court on Nov. 15.

They fled Spain in 2017 after being summoned to court over the secessionist push led by Puigdemont and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Some passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories