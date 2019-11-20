Live Now
French probe into pregnant women killed by dogs in a forest

PARIS (AP) — French investigators are seeking to determine which dogs bit and killed a pregnant woman in a forest during a hunt with hounds last weekend.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Frederic Trinh, said the autopsy showed that the 29-year-old woman died of bleeding as a result of multiple dog bites.

DNA tests have been made on 93 dogs, including the five owned by the victim.

The woman’s body was found on Saturday by her companion in the forest of Retz, northeast of Paris, where she was walking one of her dogs.

He told BFM television Wednesday that she called him to say she was concerned about the presence of so many other dogs.

When he arrived at the scene, he said he saw about 30 dogs coming toward him.

