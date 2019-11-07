Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

French police dismantle large migrant camps in Paris

International

by: THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Migrants walk away as police forces clear an area Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in the north of Paris. Migrant encampments are becoming increasingly visible in the French capital. Police cleares Thursday several thousand people from a northern Paris neighborhood where migrants have repeatedly been removed. They are taken to shelters, and some eventually sent home. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — French police dismantled makeshift migrant camps in areas underneath suburban highways in northeast Paris on Thursday, an opportunity for President Emmanuel Macron’s government to tout its pledge of getting tough on immigration.

Police carried out a large operation dismantling hundreds of exhaust-fumed clad tents and threatening to put those who return to the sites in detention centers.

Police Prefect Didier Lallement told reporters Thursday that “1,606 people were evacuated and the site is now freed of all its occupants.”

About 600 police officers were involved in clearing up the camps, as Lallement said a police presence in the areas would be maintained there to stop the migrants from returning.

In a statement, the police warned that “people who would try to resettle will be immediately checked and their administrative status verified, leading to them being placed in an administrative detention center if they are staying illegally on national territory.”

This highly-publicized operation, the biggest in over a year, comes one day after a French government pledge to “take back control” of immigration.

New measures to grapple with rising immigration were announced Wednesday including what amounts to soft quotas for economic migrants, capping the numbers of immigrants according to job needs in various professions.

The centrist government’s shift to the right has provoked ire from the left, as Macron has been accused of cynically trying to fend off the appeal of the far right ahead of 2020’s municipal elections.

The elections next year will help parties lay the groundwork for the 2022 presidential vote. It is widely assumed that Macron will face off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom he defeated in the presidential runoff in 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories