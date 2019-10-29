Live Now
French government: Seize guns to reduce domestic violence

FILE – In this Oct.19, 2019 file photo, women stage a die-in while holding placards with the names of women killed by their partners, during a protest, in Paris. A French government commission examining domestic violence is recommending that authorities now confiscate firearms from individuals following the first complaint of family violence levied against them. In France, a woman is killed by her partner every three days, according to government statistics. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

PARIS (AP) — A French government commission examining domestic violence has called on authorities to begin confiscating firearms from individuals following the first complaint of family violence levied against them.

That proposal was among 65 recommendations unveiled Tuesday to tackle a seemingly intractable problem in France, where government statistics report a woman is killed by her partner every three days. The prime minister launched a nationwide effort to address the issue in September.

Other proposals include awareness campaigns, mandatory reporting by health professionals who witness signs of domestic struggle, and new protocols for police officers responding to complaints.

French gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa called the recommendations an important step toward “a system of zero tolerance” for all forms of domestic violence, including psychological and economic harassment.

The recommendations now go to various government bodies to consider and codify.

