France grapples with high domestic violence rate

FILE – In this Oct.19, 2019 file photo, women hold placards with the names of women killed by their partners, during a protest, in Paris. France, a country that has prided itself on gender equality, is beginning to pay serious attention to its yet-intractable problem of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

LES MUREAUX, France (AP) — Activists say more than 130 women have died from domestic violence this year alone in France.

European Union studies show France has a higher rate of domestic violence than most of its European peers. Frustrated activists are now drawing national attention to a problem President Emmanuel Macron has called “France’s shame.”

They have glued posters with the names of the dead to French city walls. By the hundreds, they have walked silently through city streets after each new death.

Two years after Macron made a campaign pledge to tackle the problem, the government has begun to act.

The government will announce measures Monday that are expected to include seizing firearms from suspects, prioritizing police training and formally recognizing “psychological violence” as a form of domestic violence.

