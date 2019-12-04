Live Now
France, Germany and UK say Iran has nuclear-capable missiles

International
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France, Germany and the United Kingdom say Iran has developed nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, which goes against a U.N. Security Council call on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.

Ambassadors from the three European nations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018. But it is still supported by the five other parties — France, Britain, Russia and China, which are all veto-wielding Security Council members, and Germany.

The Europeans’ letter cited four examples of Iranian nuclear-capable missiles.

