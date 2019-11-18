Breaking News
France, Denmark call for more unified asylum rules in Europe

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen, left, is welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron for a lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen is in Paris for bilateral talks. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have called for more unified European Union rules on granting asylum to better handle uncontrolled immigration.

In a joint statement in Paris Monday, the two pushed for a “reinforced protection” of European external borders. Macron said he hoped the EU will be able to make progress on the issue in coming months.

Frederiksen said the present asylum system is “inhumane.”

Europe has for years seen a major influx of migrants fleeing war and poverty.

Both leaders said they also have shared views on fighting climate change and protecting the European social model.

