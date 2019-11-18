Breaking News
Food, gasoline shortages reported in Bolivian cities

A woman paints a closed gas station in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The blockades of former president Evo Morales’ supporters on the outskirts of the main cities of Bolivia are causing a shortage of gasoline and food, which puts pressure on the interim government that seeks to open a dialogue to end four weeks of social and political upheaval. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Residents in several Bolivian cities are reporting food and gasoline shortages because of protests by supporters of ousted President Evo Morales.

Bolivia’s interim government said Monday that its efforts to resupply La Paz face challenges because pro-Morales demonstrators have cut off some transport routes.

Blockades around the major city of Santa Cruz have also disrupted commerce. Producers say fruit and vegetables are rotting on trucks that have been unable to reach markets.

The public defender’s office in Bolivia says at least 23 people have been killed in street violence that erupted after a disputed election on Oct. 20.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, claimed victory after the vote, but opponents alleged fraud and massive protests began. An international audit concluded there were election irregularities and Morales resigned Nov. 10.

