Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fire in student apartment block raises Grenfell parallels

International
Posted: / Updated:

Fire fighters at the scene of a major fire at a student residential building in Bolton, England, late Friday Nov. 15, 2019. Fire crews tackled the large blaze described by an eye witness as “crawling up the cladding” of a student accommodation building, with occupants still being accounted for Saturday morning. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A fire that swept through a six-story student apartment building in northern England has raised concerns that authorities failed to learn the lessons of the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster in which 72 people died.

Eyewitness reports suggest the fire, which broke out Friday evening in the town of Bolton, moved swiftly up the building’s exterior cladding, raising uncomfortable parallels to the Grenfell fire. Two people were injured in the blaze.

Ace Love, 35, told the Press Association that the Bolton fire “kept getting more intense, climbing up and to the right because the wind was blowing so hard.’’

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that “if reports are correct and flammable cladding contributed to the fire, it shows the government’s shameful inaction since Grenfell.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories