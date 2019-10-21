1  of  2
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Fire hits UNESCO royal stables in Italian city of Turin

International
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters put out a fire on the rooftop of the Cavallerizza Reale, in Turin, northern Italy, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. A big fire broke out on Monday at Turin’s Cavallerizza Reale, a historic building in the centre of the northern city which has UNESCO World Heritage status thanks to its special architectural features, no injuries were reported. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Firefighters say a fire has burned about one-fourth of the roof of Turin’s Cavallerizza Reale, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the center of the northern Italian city, hitting an area of the building once used for the royal stables.

Firefighters rushed to the scene early Monday and managed to put out the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to Adriana Rinaldi, a spokeswoman at the scene, the fire started around 8 a.m. and burned through a portion of the roof before firefighters were able to put it out. Teams are still trying to secure the area.

The building was abandoned in the past few years. Another fire hit the same part of the site in 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
58°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar