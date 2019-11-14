Live Now
Ferrari aims to entice new clients with Roma coupe

Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, left, and Ferrari design senior vice President, Flavio Manzoni, present the new Ferrari Roma car, in Rome, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Ferrari unveils a new sports coupe aimed at enticing entry-level buyers and competing with the Porsche 911, part of a complete refresh of its model lineup by 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Ferrari has unveiled a new sports coupe aimed at enticing new buyers and competing with the Porsche 911, part of an overhaul of its model lineup by 2022.

The new Ferrari Roma presented Thursday is the fifth new car launched by the luxury sportscar maker this year, and one of 15 to be rolled out under its five-year business plan.

The Roma and the SF90 Stradale, the carmaker’s first production plug-in hybrid, represent new segments for Ferrari.

Commercial Director Enrico Galliera said that the Roma is designed “for people who would like to drive a sports car, or a Ferrari, but are afraid of Ferrari and sportscars.”

The Roma will be priced at over 200,000 euros ($220,000), and the first deliveries will be made by summer.

