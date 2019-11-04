Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Farage: 100s of Brexit Party candidates will run in election

International
Posted: / Updated:

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a meeting to introduce his party’s Parliamentary Candidates (PPC) ahead of the upcoming general election, in Westminster, London, Monday Nov. 4, 2019. Britain’s election campaign heated up Sunday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would apologize to Conservatives for failing to take the U.K. out of the European Union by Oct. 31 and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage saying he won’t personally run for a seat in Parliament. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Nigel Farage has unveiled 600 Brexit Party candidates for Britain’s general election, and warned the governing Conservatives that the U.K. will never leave the European Union without his party’s backing.

All seats in the 650-seat House of Commons are up for grabs in the Dec. 12 election. Farage says his party will run in every constituency in England, Scotland and Wales unless Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraps his EU divorce deal.

Farage’s party, which was founded earlier this year, rejects Johnson’s Brexit deal, preferring to leave the bloc with no agreement on future relations in what it calls a “clean-break” Brexit.

Farage said Monday that Johnson’s deal “is not Brexit. It is a sell-out.”

Farage says the Conservatives are arrogant for not joining him in a “leave alliance.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar