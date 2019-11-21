Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Explosion at Italian fireworks factory kills 5

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — Italian rescue services say a blast at a fireworks factory in Sicily has killed five people and seriously injured two others.

Italian firefighters and Carabinieri police said that the 71-year-old wife of the owner of the family-run factory in the Sicilian town of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto was among the victims. The owner’s son was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say workers at the depot may have accidentally set off the explosion with welding equipment on Wednesday afternoon.

Safety at fireworks depots has been long debated in Italy, where the production of fireworks is often a family-run business.

Consumers association Codacons says 68 people have been killed in explosions at fireworks firms since 2000.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories