Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ex-Scottish leader Alex Salmond denies sex assault charges

International
Posted: / Updated:

Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond speaks to the media after leaving the High Court in Edinburgh, Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. Salmond, one of the country’s best-known politicians, appeared in court faces a total of 14 charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against 10 women. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Former Scottish leader Alex Salmond, one of the country’s best-known politicians, appeared in court on Thursday accused of sex crimes including attempting to rape a woman at the leader’s official residence.

Salmond faces a total of 14 charges — one of attempted rape, 11 alleged sexual assaults and two alleged indecent assaults — against 10 women.

The attempted rape allegedly took place in June 2014 at Bute House, the Scottish first minister’s house in Edinburgh.

He denies the allegations. Salmond’s lawyer entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges at a court hearing Thursday. The trial is scheduled to start March 9.

“I am innocent and I will defend my position vigorously,” the 64-year-old Salmond said outside Edinburgh’s High Court.

Salmond led the pro-independence Scottish National Party for 20 years and headed Scotland’s semi-autonomous government as its first minister from 2007 to 2014.

A major figure on the Scottish political stage for decades, he took Scotland to the verge of independence from the U.K. by holding a 2014 referendum. He stepped down as leader after the “remain” side won the vote 55% to 45%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories