European Parliament head urges N. Macedonia not to give up

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The European Parliament’s president is urging North Macedonia not to give up on its hopes of joining the European Union following its frustrated bid to start membership talks with the bloc.

David Sassoli says the small Balkan nation must remain committed to its target of eventually joining the EU.

Led by France, some EU members blocked North Macedonia and Albania in mid-October from starting membership talks with the block, a move which deeply disappointed both countries.

Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev Monday in the capital, Skopje, Sassoli said that some EU members “have started to reconsider” their position on the country’s accession talks.

