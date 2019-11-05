Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

EU Parliament head urges for Balkan membership talks

International
Posted: / Updated:

European Parliament President David Sassoli gestures while talking to the media on a joint news conference with North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, following their meeting in the government building in Skopje, North Macedonia, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The President of European Parliament David Sassoli has offered comfort to North Macedonia after recent failure this country to start membership talks with European Union. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The head of the European Parliament says there is still hope for Balkan countries to join the European Union, and urged for membership talks to open soon with North Macedonia and Albania.

David Sassoli made the comments during a speech to North Macedonia’s lawmakers in Skopje on Tuesday, noting that “we share your bitterness and disappointment” over the bloc’s failure to start membership negotiations with the two countries after some EU members, led by France, blocked the process last month.

North Macedonia has been an EU candidate since 2005, and after 11 consecutive positive recommendations from the European Commission is still waiting to start entry negotiations.

Sassoli said “there is still a hope” for both countries to start membership talks, describing the current situation as a “historic standstill.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar